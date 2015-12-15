But it's not prospective students who are starstruck when the guides point out the locations.

"They tend to get a great response from parents and family members," Howe said. "I feel like (visitors) in that generation are more familiar with the film than today's high-schoolers."

Asked about the impact of "Animal House" on Eugene, Mayor Lucy Vinis has three reactions.

First, it's simply a cool piece of history. "It's just a quirky, fun fact that it (was filmed) here," she said.

Second, she has a connection to the house. Before she was mayor, Vinis was development director at ShelterCare, a nonprofit organization helping the homeless. And ShelterCare's history intertwines with the movie, having started in the "animal house" on 11th Avenue before it was torn down.

"When they began as an organization (in the 1970s), they housed four homeless families who lived communally in that house," Vinis said. A 15-by-6-inch plaque is on a rock next to the parking lot that now covers the former house location. It mentions "Animal House" after citing the pioneer history of the home.

Third, the filming of a major motion picture in Eugene sparked a surge in local movie-making. "And they are still at work in Lane County," Vinis said.

Independent films dominate local production these days, but major films followed "Animal House." Lane County was the backdrop for "Personal Best" and "Stand by Me" in the 1980s, and "Without Limits," a biopic of Prefontaine, in 1998.

The filming of "Animal House" more than four decades ago brought an energy to the area akin to a big sporting event, said Mike Dilley, executive director of the Eugene International Film Festival and an organizer of the Bohemian Film Festival in Cottage Grove. Locals appeared on camera and helped with the production.

"It gave people some jobs, and gave them opportunities, and they were able to prosper from it," Dilley said.