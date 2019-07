For all of man’s existence, he felt the effects of the moon. Was touched by it in various indirect ways.

Fifty years ago, for the first time in all of the eons of human history, man touched back.

Apollo 11 astronaut Neil Armstrong made his way out of a lunar landing craft, down a small ladder, planted his foot on the moon's surface, and said: “That's one small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind.”

Many rank it as the greatest operational achievement in all of recorded history.